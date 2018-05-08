Biggar Rugby Club under-18 girls triumph at Murrayfield!

Biggar Rugby Club's under-18 girls triumphed in Sunday's Club Cup final at Murrayfield against Stirling County, winning by a 27-21 margin, writes Bill Denholm.

This was the first time Biggar U18 Girls had reached the final of the Club Cup although several players had previously experienced victory in the U15 trophy.

The two clubs had already met twice in the league this season with honours being shared equally, so this was, to an extent, the deciding match.

Both teams took to the main pitch at Murrayfield on a glorious day for running rugby and the numerous and vocal support of both clubs were treated to a highly entertaining game.

This was a pulsating match between these two teams and it was Stirling who probably started off better and opened the scoring but Biggar began to find their feet despite some early withdrawals through injury and some obvious nerves and scored two tries through Geraldine Kimm and Rachel Philips leading up to half time to go into the break with a 10-7 lead.

Biggar started the second half where they had left off in the first and secured two further tries scored by Julia Bell and Emelia Knights to take the score to 20-7.

Whilst Biggar were having success with try scoring, the conversion attempts were not as successful with three of the kicks coming back off the post.

Stirling, however, were not done and they produced some very strong play and scored two converted tries to take the lead at 21-20 with 10 minutes to play.

Stirling continued to have much of the possession but it was Biggar who scored from a turnover ball with four minutes left on the clock, try scored by Feebi Robinson and converted by Kaylee Fraser to take the score to 27-21.

Despite continued pressure from Stirling the Biggar girls showed fantastic resilience and defence to secure the win.

This was an amazing experience for the Biggar girls who were allotted the National team dressing room and the opportunity to play on the main pitch.

Both teams displayed some great skills and determination to treat the travelling support to a hugely entertaining game which at several points could have gone either way.

The Player of the Match was awarded to Biggar No 10 Sarah Denholm.

Biggar RFC and coaches are very proud of this achievement and shows that the Girls game in Scotland is taking some vast leaps forward.