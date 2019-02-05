Biggar Rugby Club under-16s do their bit to emulate 1st XV's great season as they reach cup final

It’s not just the all conquering Biggar Rugby Club 1st XV who are enjoying considerable success this season within the Hartreemill ranks, writes Kenny Lean.

For Biggar’s youths have qualified for the final of the National Under-16s Cup, as they bring their own bit of joy to the club as the 1sts continue to lead National Division 2 by a comfortable margin.

Despite a slow start and a sin binning, the under-16s prevailed 27-24 over their Currie counterparts at the neutral venue of The Oriam in Edinburgh on Sunday, January 27.

The success came despite a nightmare start when Currie scored a very early try before Biggar had what they thought was a try ruled out for an obstruction. But more pressure led to a long range penalty converted by Callum McCallum and the score was 5 – 3 for Currie after nine minutes.

After Biggar had lost outside centre Rhys Campbell to a shoulder injury, Currie found space from a loose Biggar kick and scored near the posts.

But it was soon 12-8 when Callum Smith set up Callum McCallum to score in the corner.

Into the second half and Currie added a converted try against the run of play to go 19-8 ahead.

And Biggar’s victory hopes looked even more improbable when Callum McCallum was sin binned for taking the Currie receiver out in the air.

However, the young Rams battled on and solid pressure led Sam Taylor to go over from short range, converted by Euan Laing.

Currie players then celebrated what they thought was a winning try to go 24-15 ahead, but there was to be an incredible late twist.

With 14 minutes remaining, Taylor scored again for a try that Laing converted to reduce the arrears to just two points.

As the clock ticked into the final 60 seconds, Biggar set up a pick and go from under the posts and Cameron Gray went over the line by the post for the winning try.

Callum McCallum, with a cool head, took his allocated time before missing the conversion but it didn’t matter as Biggar prevailed by three points.

The win puts Biggar through to the final against Stirling County on March 31, with the venue provisionally pencilled in as Murrayfield.