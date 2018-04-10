Biggar Rugby Club thump West of Scotland in penultimate league game

For the second time against West and for the fourth time this season Biggar racked up a huge 60+ point winning total in a 64-17 away success in their penultimate league match of the campaign on Saturday, writes Alistair Stewart.

Biggar opened their account with a try from Rowan Stewart, this a result of some swift passing with Euan Bogle making the last transfer. The fullback was just short with the conversion.

The second try was the first of several scored from long range and lung bursting sprints from Biggar try scorers, Luhann Kotze running in from the West 10m line for the score. Bogle added the conversion.

West then hit back with two swift tries of their own, one of which was converted, to tie the scores at 12-12.

But Biggar’s dominant scrum then shunted the West pack backwards and over the line, Kotze diving in to nab the try from Orr’s feet.

Bogle’s conversion made it West 12 Biggar 19 at half-time.

Biggar grabbed their fourth and bonus point winning try early in the second half when Rowan Stewart and Calvin Henderson worked a simple two on one for the prop to get a well deserved score.

Conor Lavery then set up Robbie Lavery for the visitors’ fifth try before West crossed for a score after a rare turnover to make it 33-17.

But Biggar scored a further two quick tries through Conor Lavery and Orr, before West lost a player to the bin in the general frustration of their performance.

Bogle’s conversions took the Biggar tally to 45.

A scrum yielded the next scoring opportunity, Kotze taking full advantage of a ball which popped out of the side to kick downfield.

A chase ensued and was won by Bradford.

Skipper Ewan Stewart was next over the whitewash after a 75m dash, with Jardine kicking the conversion.

Biggar’s 10th try came when Rowan Stewart scored after a Robbie Lavery kick.

Biggar, currently fifth in BT National League Division 2 with 57 points from their 19 matches, end their league campaign with a home match against Preston Lodge this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

* Sunday saw Biggar’s U18 girls travel on semi-final duty to Hillhead Jordanhill for their Cup match.

In a thrilling contest Biggar were ahead 12-5 at half time but managed to stretch away after the break to win 36-10 and therefore book their final place at Murrayfield on May 6.

Several of the girls have already played there as part of the U15 squad.