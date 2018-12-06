Biggar Rugby Club shutout Stewart's Melville to stay clear at top

Biggar Rugby Club are four points clear at the top of Tennent’s National Division 2 after shutting out Stewart’s Melville on their own patch, writes Alistair Stewart.

Biggar’s emphatic 31-0 victory puts them onto the 59-point mark with 12 wins from 13 games, four points ahead of second placed Highland.

In sodden underfoot conditions after heavy rain, Biggar’s Conor Lavery took the ball going right and put in a neat grubber behind the Stew Mel backs, Ross Bradford winning the chase for the first try which Matthew Stewart converted for 7-0.

And just before the half hour, the visitors struck again.

Jamie Orr’s driving run created good ruck ball from which captain Euan Sanderson crashed over from 5m to move Biggar past the 500-point mark.

Matthew Stewart duly converted the try to put Biggar into a 14-0 lead.

And the Hartreemill team were gifted a try early in the second half when Stew Mel hooker Doug Randall passed the ball directly to his opposite number Ewan Stewart who had the simple task of turning and making the five yards to the line for an opportunist score.

And Biggar’s fourth and bonus point winning try came after an overthrow and knock-down on Stew Mel’s own lineout saw ball spilled to the ground.

The ever-present flanker Chris Mulligan was on hand to pounce on the ball and then make the five or so yards to the line for the score. Matthew Stewart duly converted for 26-0.

Minutes later and a penalty gave Conor Lavery the chance to extend his side’s lead but he was off target from what was a long way out.

Biggar’s fifth try came as they were deep in their hosts’ half.

A series of attacks had come up against some bitter defence but with great vision stand off Conor Lavery put in a super cross kick which Ryan Moffat was able to take before crossing for a great score. Lavery was just short with the conversion.

Biggar host Howe of Fife in another league game this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.