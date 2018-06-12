Biggar Rugby Club sevens girls were national champions at Murrayfield!

Biggar Rugby Club under-18 girls secured a momentous win at this month’s prestigious Murrayfield National 7s competition, writes Bill Denholm.

The tournament was structured in two pools of five teams so the competition was fierce, with the top two in each pool progressing to the knockout stages.

Biggar were drawn in pool two with Hillhead, Cartha, East Kilbride and Grampian.

The Hartreemill team started well and managed to progress through all of their pool matches without conceding a point.

This meant they earned a semi-final against Murrayfield Wanderers who finished second in pool one.

Biggar started the semi-final well, scoring three tries, two of which were converted to go into half-time 19-0 up.

Wandies competed well but it was the Biggar girls who scored a further two tries to win the match 29-0 and progress to the final to meet their old rivals Stirling County, Stirling having also won all their pool matches and defeated Cartha in their semi.

So the stage was set for a further clash between Biggar and Stirling, the previous encounter having taken place only a month before in the National Club Cup competition in which Biggar were victorious in a very competitive match.

This final was equally competitive but Biggar maintained the form they had shown all day and continued with the good decision making, strong tackling and quick movement of the ball to go into half time leading 12-5.

Despite pressure from Stirling a further score from each team meant a win for Biggar 19-10 to secure a fantastic double for the season.

The squad from Biggar scored 36 tries on the day and only conceded two.

They all performed well but a special mention must go to Emma Orr on her debut for the U18s with a truly outstanding performance.

The coaches and club are immensely proud of the girls and their achievements this season and the future of girls’ rugby in Scotland must be looking good with the depth of clubs and players now taking part.

Finally, it was the last outing for Abbie Baillie, Emily Armstrong and Rebecca Clarke, who now progress to ladies rugby and we wish them well for their rugby futures.

They have played with Biggar for over six years and have seen the girls section grow from nothing to national champions – an amazing achievement!