Biggar Rugby Club's phenomenal success recognised with TWO national awards

The phenomenal recent achievements of Biggar Rugby Club have seen the Hartreemill outfit receive TWO national awards, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Biggar – whose table topping 1st XV have won 17 out of 18 games in Tennent’s National Division 2 this campaign – have landed Tennent’s Club of the Month for January 2019 and also Try of the Month for the stunner scored by winger Ross Bradford in the 26-10 win at Glasgow Accies on January 26.

Delighted Biggar RFC committee man Alistair Stewart, a former club president (pictured on back page), told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “These awards are great recognition for us and there is a really positive feeling about the place.

“The club is understandably over the moon with this recognition.

“We are one of 12 monthly winners who now have a chance of being named Club of the Year for this season so these are exciting times.

“We have as much chance of winning Club of the Year as any of the others in the running so fingers crossed.

“But we are under no illusions that it will be a difficult decision for the judges.”

Alistair was at pains to point out that it is not just the 1st XV – unbeaten in January and superbly led by coaches Gary Mercer and Dave Wilson assisted by Dougie Fleming – who have contributed towards the Club of the Month gong.

In addition, Biggar youths reached the final of the under-16 Scottish Cup and the girls continued to record excellent results in national competitions.

And the award is based on a much wider set of criteria including number of teams fielded, club development and onfield discipline.

Biggar scores highly across all these criteria and, as such, anyone and everyone who has contributed in some way to the club this season should take great pride in the award.

The prize includes a selection of Tennent’s products and a table at the end of season awards night when the overall Club of the Year will be announced.