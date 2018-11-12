Biggar Rugby Club's 10-game winning league start ended by defeat to Peebles

Biggar Rugby Club’s incredible winning run from the start of the season has been ended at 10 successive victories, writes Alistair Stewart.

For the Tennent’s National League Division 2 leaders were beaten 10-7 by local rivals Peebles at Hartreemill on Saturday.

Biggar’s cause was upset early on by an injury to lock Andrew Peacock who twisted an ankle, his replacment being Zander Lyon.

It was then that Biggar attacked and Peebles No 8 Richard Harrison was shown the game’s first yellow after a reckless shoulder charge to Lavery.

In what was virtually the very next attacking move, referee Sam O’Neill then brandished his yellow card again, this time to Harrison’s brother Jack, the Peebles scrum half, who had provided a withering assessment on the official’s decision making.

With Peebles down to 13 men, Biggar took advantage with Robbie Lavery cleverly creating space to draw two defenders before slipping the ball to the supporting Donald Voas who ran in almost unopposed.

Conor Lavery added the conversion to make the score 7-0.

Peebles almost pulled back three points before half-time when a penalty attempt hit the post padding.

Back to their full complement of men in the second half, Peebles then lost their third player to the sin bin, this for a neck roll.

Biggar’s Rowan Stewart had a ‘try’ disallowed for a forward pass before the hosts had Jamie Orr yellow carded.

The damage to the Biggar scrum was considerable and at the scrum restart Peebles drove Biggar back over their line, referee O’Neill having no hesitation in awarding a penalty try for 7-7 with just barely 10 minutes remaining.

Peebles were then awarded another scrum penalty from which Greg Raeburn stepped up to kick the winning points.

Biggar are still top of the table but have as previously noted some massive contests to come. Dumfries are up first at Hartreemill this Saturday (KO 2pm) and are still smarting from their opening defeat so it’s game on!