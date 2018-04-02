Biggar Rugby Club kid shines in loss to league leaders Kirkcaldy

Biggar Rugby Club went down to a narrow 13-10 defeat against league leaders Kirkcaldy on Saturday, writes Alistair Stewart.

Biggar welcomed Colt Luhann Kutze to their side, the youngster having had age group experience with the Glasgow Academy and unlucky not to have been included in the Scotland U18 squad currently in Wales for the inaugural U18 6 Nations festival.

That the youngster performed exceptionally well is not in doubt and a debut try in the second half was just reward for his efforts.

An early piece of back-chat by Orr ended in him receiving a yellow card.

This necessitated a switch in the pack to accommodate the lack of their first choice hooker, Donald Voas coming on to the front row at the expense of Gregor Stewart who sat the next 10 minutes out.

Kirkcaldy took full advantage by scoring the first try when two transfers saw fullback Finlay Smith set free to dive over in the corner.

He was unable to add the conversion but the visitors took a 5-0 lead.

A Bogle penalty then reduced Biggar’s deficit to two points and the Hartreemill men went 10-5 up in fine style in the second half when Kutze took the ball to sprint over for a great score converted by Bogle.

Sadly the lead did not last long as the Fife pack took control again, play quickly returned to the Biggar 22 where a series of drives eventually paid off, flanker Brown getting the touchdown despite some really excellent defence from all the boys in black.

The conversion drifted wide and so at 10-10 the game was really finely balanced.

With some five minutes remaining Kirkcaldy got their chance a penalty awarded as Biggar held on in the tackle seeing Smith take a pot at goal.

His kick split the posts and Kirkcaldy were 13-10 ahead.

Biggar had ample possession and territory to win and they certainly gave the league leaders a massive shock. Another losing bonus was all that Biggar could garner.

Biggar, fifth in BT National League Division 2, visit West in their penultimate league match this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.