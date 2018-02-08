Biggar Rugby Club head coach Gary Mercer eyeing promotion this season

Biggar Rugby Club head coach Gary Mercer is eyeing promotion this season after their impressive 34-10 home win over GHK in their last league match.

The victory puts Biggar fourth in BT National Division 2 with 41 points from 13 games, just four points off the second promotion spot and with a game in hand on second placed Dumfries Saints.

“We hope to go up to National 1 this season,” Mercer told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“Our ambition as a team is to get promoted. And if we can keep performing as we did on Saturday – that was one of our best performances this season – then we have a shot of finishing top three at the very least. But second place is our target.”

Biggar’s revered youth policy came to the fore against GHK, with brothers Rowan and Gregor Stewart impressing after coming on as substitutes and their cousin Conor Lavery scoring two tries from full-back.

Rowan, making his first team debut, also scored a fine try late in the match.

“I’m over the moon for Rowan,” Mercer added.

“I’d heard reports he’d been doing very well for Biggar Colts team and he was absolutely fantastic for us, he played really well.

“He can play at 13, full back or on the wing.

“It was brilliant to see Rowan’s brother and cousin also doing well.

“Gregor’s work rate is phenomenal, while Conor has just returned to the club from Aberdeen Grammar after two years away.

“It’s really good he’s come back to his club of origin.

“These young players coming through the ranks is exciting for Biggar going forward.

“It is a credit to the youth section and really pleasing.”

Bringing through youth players is essential for Biggar, whose squad of 22 players is the league’s lowest.

Their resources have been further stretched by an injury to Calum Braid, who faces another three weeks out after dislocating his shoulder in the recent game against Dumfries.

After last Saturday's break for the Six Nations starting, Biggar return to competitive action this Saturday with a trip to Hamilton.