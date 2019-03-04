Biggar Rugby Club beat Lasswade to guarantee promotion to National 1

Biggar Rugby Club guaranteed promotion by winning 14-7 at home to Lasswade, their 18th league win from 19 matches this season, writes Alistair Stewart.

Saturday’s victory means Biggar have now amassed a whopping 744 points in Tennent’s National Division 2 this campaign and the runaway leaders can now finish no lower than second.

The promotion has been achieved thanks to the sterling efforts of the coaching team of Gary Mercer, Davy Wilson and Doug Fleming while the wider club committee, particularly the playing convenors of Ian Notman, Ian Warnock and Jim Yuille, have all contributed greatly to this success.

With half an hour gone, a try from Chris Milligan broke the deadlock.

A series of penalties saw Biggar mount a good attack and a carry by Donald Voas took play ever closer to the Lasswade line.

Milligan crashed over from a neat pass from Davy Reive.

The conversion from Matthew Stewart gave Biggar a 7-0 lead.

Lasswade stand off Matthew Smith converted two penalties to make it 7-6 at half-time.

Biggar were playing into the gale after the break and scored again when a promising passage of play saw stand off Conor Lavery use his very effective and deft ‘show and go’ tactic to breach the Lasswade defence for what turned out to be a decisive score.

Particularly as there were no more than a couple of minutes left on the clock.

Matthew Stewart’s conversion took Biggar clear at 14-7, denying Lasswade what would have been a well deserved losing bonus point.

Biggar: R. Orr, M. Stewart, R. Lavery, R. Stewart, C. Lavery, D. Reive, D. Voas, E. Stewart, F. Carossi, J. Orr, A. Warnock, E. Sanderson, C. Mulligan, R. Jackson.

Reps: A. Peacock, D. Dinnen, E. Bogle, R. Moffat.

Biggar have another free weekend for the Scotland v Wales Six Nations match this Saturday, before they travel to take on Preston Lodge on March 16.