Biggar Rugby Club back to winning ways in 39-0 thumping of Dumfries Saints

After suffering their first league defeat of the season against Peebles the previous week, Biggar Rugby Club got back to winning ways, writes Alistair Stewart.

The Tennent’s National Division 2 leaders recorded an emphatic 39-0 home success over Dumfries Saints on Saturday.

Dumfries started strongly at Hartreemill but against the run of play then it was a boost to see Matthew Stewart kick a penalty to give Biggar an early lead.

Saints should have tied the scores ast 3-3 but kicker Alan Birdsall was off target from a relatively ‘simple’ distance.

And Biggar made them pay just before the half hour when Ross Bradford and Iain Renwick set up Davy Reive who made short shrift of the gap to reach the line.

Matthew Stewart added the conversion for 10-0.

Five minutes later Biggar struck again with Stewart kicking a second penalty for 13-0.

And things got even better for the hosts when Lewis Stewart found Euan Sanderson support, Biggar’s skipper diving in for the score, though the flying tackle by the last Dumfries player was not to his liking!

Half-time then and Biggar were ahead at 20-0.

Biggar’s third try arrived with 15 minutes remaining when Robbie Orr ran in from halfway after taking a Lewis Stewart pass.

Matthew Stewart’s conversion took Biggar to 27-0.

Robbie Lavery then made a great line break with his next foray and with Mulligan carrying play forward again his pass found Lewis Stewart who flew in from the Dumfries 22 for a try convertde by his brother for 34-0 and that all important bonus point try!

The last Biggar try arrived late on when an injection of pace by Mulligan and Bradford – who made some great runs on Saturday – set Jackson free to score in the corner.

A total of 13 players were involved at some point.....fantastic!

Biggar, who are four points clear of second placed Highland, travel to Stewart’s Melville in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.