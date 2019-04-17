Biggar game called off due to opposition players attending wedding

Biggar Rugby Club’s scheduled league game at Preston Lodge last Saturday was postponed in bizarre circumstances as the hosts were unable to field a proper team as their captain was getting married that day, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The number of Preston players attending the wedding meant that they wouldn’t have had any front row players to face Biggar.

To add a further twist to the situation as we went to press, champions Biggar still didn’t know if the fixture – their last in Tennent’s National Division 2 this season – was being rescheduled for this Saturday.

A club spokesman said: “We don’t know whether or not the SRU will or won’t rearrange it for this Saturday.

“We have to presume it is on but we don’t know.

“Then again, we assumed we would be awarded four points and a 28-point win after Saturday but that didn’t happen.

“The SRU are applying championship rules, so I’m not criticising them.

“If we have to play the game this Saturday we will.

“It is no big issue for us. We would just like to know what the position is and bring our season to a close.”

Biggar under-16s beat Cartha QP 42-5 on Saturday to win the West District Shield final.