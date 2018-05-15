Biggar athlete Katie Foss backed by JM Services sponsorship

Biggar athletics marvel Katie Foss hopes a new sponsorship deal can set her on the way towards a Commonwealth Games appearance.

Law and District AAC member Katie (14) has already built up an admirable CV in the sport which impressed JM Services boss Jack Mellon so much that he agreed to sponsor her going forward.

Jack brought his young grandson Lewis (6) to meet Katie and after talking with her about running, Lewis is now keen to get into the sport when he’s older.

And Lewis could hardly have a better role model than Katie, who has been a Law and District member, based at John Cumming Stadium in Carluke, for five years.

Competing in most disciplines until moving to Level 4 UKA coach Mike Love’s Sprint Development Squad at age 12, Katie started to show an ability for 300m sprints and won a bronze medal at the West District Championships in 2016 as a first year U15.

The following year started off well for Katie with another bronze medal in the 300m at the Scottish National Indoor Championships.

Katie then showed how well she was progressing by winning gold at the West District Championships in Kilmarnock with a Championship Best Performance time.

She followed up by becoming the Scottish National Outdoor Champion in August at Scotstoun.

Katie then wanted more experience and travelled to Bedford for the English AAA Championships a week later where she became the only Scottish U15 girl athlete to make the final of the 300m and came away with the fastest time (41:46s) for an U15 girl in Scotland on a UK track at the end of 2017.

Katie also started 2018 well (moving up to the under-17 age group) at the Scottish National Indoor Championships in Glasgow where she was the only first year U17 girl to make the 300m final and finished a respectable fifth.

In February, Katie then ran close to her PB to become Scottish Schools Indoor U16 300m champion.