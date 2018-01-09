Bad tempered derby at Peebles ends with vital victory for title chasing Biggar RFC

Biggar Rugby Club stayed in title contention with a fine 15-10 success at local rivals Peebles on Saturday.

After Peebles had lost flanker Thomas Jeffrey to an early head knock, it was the hosts who established a 7-0 lead by half-time after a penalty to the corner eventually brought a timely score for scrum half Anderson which was converted by Raeburn.

It was then Biggar’s turn to open their account in the second half, following a fine move which saw saw ball moved from Reive to Green.

His pass went to Robbie Lavery who drew his man before passing to Jamie Orr.

The lock passed to Ryan Moffat and then to winger Ross Bradford who touched down.

Green was just off target with the conversion but his side were now back in the game.

As the game entered its final quarter Biggar struck again.

A mazy run by Green created the attacking position and forced Peebles to concede a lineout close to their line.

Biggar’s initial attack was thwarted but Reive popped the ball to centre Moffat whose crash ball effort from some five metres out proved unstoppable.

Green’s conversion took Biggar ahead for the first time at 12-7.

Just three minutes later and as is often their wont Biggar conceded a score after their own, Raeburn kicking one of the few kickable chances for 12-10.

With around 10 minutes remaining the scene was set as the game was a one-score contest.

As players tired changes were made, Moffat giving way to Gregor Stewart with Lavery struggling with cramp.

And then as the minutes ticked by a penalty to Biggar was kicked by Green to open up the gap to five points once more (15-10).

Biggar then lost Euan Sanderson to a yellow card as he interfered with one Peebles attack.

As this card was being brandished a typical pile up continued and as tension was keen and tempers high a stramash broke out.

This upshot saw Biggar’s Robbie Lavery shown a yellow but worse for Peebles as prop William Napier was shown a red for a punch.

Biggar survived late Peebles pressure and are third in the BT National Division 2 standings with 36 points from their 11 matches.

Biggar have a free Saturday this weekend as their scheduled opponents Aberdeenshire have withdrawn from the league.