Mark makes first competitive hole in one at Hollandbush Golf Club for two years

Mark Cairnie picks his ball out after hole in one

Cairnie, a 10-handicapper, wins a Hugo Boss watch for making the ace in a Championship Qualifier and ended with a net 73 to finish 11th in second class.

Hollandbush GC manager Mags Cathcart said: “Mark bought everybody in the cubhouse a drink.

"It’s his second hole in one after also having one at the 10th hole at Mortonhall in Edinburgh in May 2012.”