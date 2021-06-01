Mark makes first competitive hole in one at Hollandbush Golf Club for two years
Hollandbush Golf Club’s first hole in one in a competition for two years was recorded on Saturday when Mark Cairnie aced the 164-yard sixth hole with a seven iron.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 12:12 pm
Cairnie, a 10-handicapper, wins a Hugo Boss watch for making the ace in a Championship Qualifier and ended with a net 73 to finish 11th in second class.
Hollandbush GC manager Mags Cathcart said: “Mark bought everybody in the cubhouse a drink.
"It’s his second hole in one after also having one at the 10th hole at Mortonhall in Edinburgh in May 2012.”
Saturday’s joint two lowest scores were by 12-handicapper Robert Lawson and 27-handicapper Ally Cossar, who both had net 62s in second class and third class respectively.