Vote for your grassroots footballing heroes!

Nominations have opened for the Scottish FA Grassroots Awards presented by McDonald’s and the Sunday Mail, recognising grassroots volunteers and football clubs all over Scotland.

As the longest standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK, McDonald’s continues to champion those selfless volunteers who enable children and young adults to play and enjoy grassroots football in a safe, friendly and welcoming environment regardless of age, gender or disability.

Every year the awards receive thousands of nominations and are backed by leading football legends Kenny Dalglish, Ryan Giggs, Casey Stoney, Sir Geoff Hurst, Martin Keown, and Pat Jennings.

Lanark-born Stephen McManus, the former Celtic captain, Scotland international and McDonald’s ambassador, is leading the call for nominations, urging communities across Scotland to make sure they honour those local heroes.

‘Mick’, who now works as a youth coach with Motherwell, said: “The Scottish FA Grassroots Awards are a fantastic way to recognise the thousands of unsung volunteers who support the grassroots game all over the country.

“I’m blown away by the incredible dedication, passion and enthusiasm of our grassroots volunteers and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate their achievements.

“Everyone involved in grassroots football is eligible to be nominated, from coaches to club secretaries, so make sure you nominate a local hero!”

The awards, which take place in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, have a range of categories, including Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Football Mum of the Year and Community Project of the Year.

Nominations for the Scottish FA Grassroots Awards are now open.

To nominate a grassroots football club or volunteer go to www.mcdonalds.co.uk/awards