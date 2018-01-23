Veteran Lanark United goalie Alan Colquhoun joins local rivals Carluke Rovers

For the second time in two weeks, a goalkeeper has transferred between Clydesdale rivals Lanark United and Carluke Rovers.

Following the completion of Gareth Hallford’s move to United from the John Cumming Stadium outfit last week, veteran keeper Alan Colquhoun has now made the switch in the opposite direction.

United manager Paul Burns said: “Alan just wants to play football and, with having Gareth, we are happy to let him go to Carluke.

“Alan is in his mid 40s now. He’s experienced, has looked after himself and is still capable as a player and good in the changing room.

“In the nicest possible way, Alan is not the shyest person.

“He’s said at the end of every season for the last five or six years that he’s going to retire, only to keep on playing!

“So you’d never say never on whether or not he can go on playing for another couple of seasons.

“But this is a move which suits all parties.”

Lanark – like several local clubs – were hit by another postponement last Saturday due to snowfall.

And Paul said that he feared that this Saturday’s league match at Newmains could be off due to flooding.