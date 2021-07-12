Unwanted Devine intervention as Forth Wanderers boss has to self isolate and misses 1-0 defeat by Lanark United
Forth Wanderers manager Thomas Devine didn’t attend last Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat by Lanark United as he was self isolating due to a close contact having tested positive for coronavirus.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:29 pm
“The boys are probably a wee bit fed up of pre-season friendlies,” Devine said. “I think that’s 10 we’ve had.
"Probably a refresh is needed and hopefully the first competitive game – a home Conference A clash against Shotts Bon Accord this Saturday, KO 2pm – they’ll be ready to go.
"As long as there’s no more drama, I’ll be fine to attend that game.
"We have come from the second division and we’re against teams from the Championship and first division. We want to be punching above our weight.”