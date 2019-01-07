Twelve straight victories as rampant Lanark United go five points clear at the top

Lanark United made it a remarkable 12 straight league wins with a 5-2 home success over Thorniewood United at Moor Park on Saturday, writes Tam Anderson.

This was despite the fact that United defender Cammy Lawson had to leave the field after sustaining a thigh injury after only eight minutes of this McBookie.com League Two clash and was replaced by 17-year-old Jordan Fraser.

Lanark were awarded a penalty on 10 minutes when Hugh Kerr was brought down in the box.

Kerr scored with the spot kick to give United the lead.

Stuart Annetts then had the ball in the net for United on 20 minutes but the strike was disallowed as he was ruled offside.

Lanark produced several promising attacks but could not add to their total until 43 minutes when Ian Watt crossed from the right and a scramble ensued in front of goal before the ball was deflected into the net by a ’Wood defender.

A minute later Watt sent in a left wing cross which found Kerr in the box and he calmly controlled the ball before netting with a left foot shot to give his side a three-goal advantage at the interval.

Thorniewood player Gary Fallon was then sent off on 58 minutes after receiving a second yellow card.

But two minutes later Gary Stewart reduced the leeway when he broke on the right and scored with a low shot.

On 62 minutes Stewart struck again when he headed home a right wing cross to meke it 3-2.

Lanark hit back three minutes later when Martin Smith sent a peach of a ball up the left to Ian Watt and he took control before brilliantly lobbing the ball over the advancing keeper into the net.

Lanark went on to add a fifth goal on 89 minutes when Declan Lafferty crossed from the left to Watt who was waiting at the back post to drive the ball into the net.

The win moves leaders Lanark onto 40 points from 15 matches, five points ahead of second placed Lesmahagow who have played a game fewer.

Lanark: Miller, Gracie, Smith, Haddow, Lawson, Annetts, McHugh, O’Donnell, Watt, Kerr, Lafferty. Subs: Martin, Fraser, Anderson, Callan, Strang.

This Saturday, January 12, Lanark are at home to Championship side Kilsyth Rangers in round two of the Ardagh Group West of Scotland Cup, KO 1.30pm.

If the game results in a draw after 90 minutes there will be a penalty shoot-out to decide the winners.