Trio of trophies for stars of Carluke United under-13s

Despite losing several talented players to pro youth ranks with teams including Rangers, Motherwell and Hamilton Accies, Carluke United under-13s romped to a league title and two cups in the season just finished, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The new generation of stars – who play home matches at John Cumming Stadium – sealed the league title with a dramatic final day 8-1 home hammering of Pumpherston United earlier this month.

This meant Carluke pipped rivals Linlithgow Rose by just two points after winning 18 of 20 games in the West Lothian AYSC ‘A’ Division, adding to earlier successes in the Summer Cup and County Cup tournaments.

Carluke United 2006s first team coach Tom Sommerville (42), of Carluke, told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “I’m totally delighted by how the campaign went.

“As a coach there is not a better feeling than winning a league.

“Being champions and winning a couple of cups surpassed expectations.

“Five of the boys had agreed to get their heads shaved for charity if we won the league.

“They did that and managed to raise £800 for Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre which was brilliant.

“They gave the money to that charity as the gran of one of the boys – Callum Hume – had stayed at the Beatson.

“They collected all that money in just five days and it was a great gesture.

“They are a closely knit group and giving that money was something that made Callum feel a bit better.”

Another highlight for Carluke United under-13s last season was reaching the last 16 of the Scottish Cup when Ethan Goodbrand’s goal gave them a sensational 1-0 win over a Portobello side who hadn’t lost a competitive game in two years.

The Summer Cup was claimed last August when Finlay Shaw’s goal gave Carluke a 1-0 win over Livingston Black at Blackburn.

And the County Cup final at Falkirk Stadium in May saw Carluke beat Armadale 6-0 with goals by Izaac Struab (3), Jack Thomson, Thomas Connelly and captain Inki Leitch.