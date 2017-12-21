Trio of Clydesdale clubs awarded Scottish FA Quality Mark

In a major accolade for Lesmahagow Community Football Club, it has been awarded a prestigious Scottish FA Quality Mark.

Lesmahagow and fellow Clydesdale clubs Symington Tinto and Milton Rovers were among 28 honoured at an awards bash at Kilmarnock’s Park Hotel on December 9.

Lesmahagow Community FC’s Quality Mark Coach co-ordinator Todd Lumsden said: “Getting this award is a very exciting development.

“It gives an assurance to anyone coming to the club that it is run to a professional standard and accredited by the SFA.

“The chairman John Goulding, his committee and secretary Yvonne Twaddle have done a lot of hard work to get us to this stage.

“The club was only formed in January so to have reached this status already is fantastic, a tremendous achievement.

“Girls and boys joining us know that they are going to get good coaching in a quality environment.”

Former Kilmarnock FC players Garry Hay and Paul Di Giacomo assisted in the presentation of the awards alongside Paul McCue and George Fleming from McDonald’s, the official sponsor of the Scottish FA’s Quality Mark Programme.

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown, now an Aberdeen FC director, was one of the many dignitaries in attendance.

Lesmahagow Community FC has one team of youngsters born in 2007 who play in a seven-a-side league on Saturday mornings.

These fixtures take place in a non-competitive environment.

The 2007s team is just part of an overall structure which also sees younger kids put through their footballing paces by an impressive group of coaches.

Just 17 players were initially involved with club training sessions, but this figure has increased considerably to around 40 who train three days a week.

Academy youngsters who are not in the 2007s team train on Monday nights.

The club is currently actively recruiting coaches and also wants new players in the P1 to P6 (five to 11 years) age groups.

Please email lesmahagowcommunityfc@gmail.com for further information.