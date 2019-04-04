Tommy Sheridan among stars lined up to play football in Carluke this Sunday

Stars will come to Carluke this Sunday when representing a visiting Dukla Pumpherston select football team against their Carluke over-35s hosts, writes Craig Goldthorp.

John Cumming Stadium is the venue (kick-off 3pm, entry free for spectators) with maverick politician Tommy Sheridan, ex-pro footballers Brian McPhee and Brian Martin and TV host Peter Martin all candidates to line up for Dukla in a charity 90-minute game in aid of the Les Hoey MBE Dreammaker charity.

“It should be a great day,” Carluke over-25s manager David Goodwin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“As far as I’m led to believe, all these guys will be playing for Dukla.

“Afterwards we’ll have a function in Carluke Rovers Social Club.

“There will be a raffle in there, with the winner receiving a signed Steven Gerrard photo.

“We’ll also be auctioning off signed Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard shirts and hope to raise over £1000 for the Dream Foundation.”

Carluke over-35s organised the fixture to repay the Hoey Foundation for its ongoing sponsorship and donation of two new sets of strips.

“We were very grateful to receive the new set of strips,” David added. “I was absolutely amazed because we didn’t ask for anything but they were absolutely adamant that they wanted to buy us new strips to keep us going for two years.

“We’ve already had the first set and the second set is getting made at the minute.”