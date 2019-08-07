Successful start to Lanark United season

A successful start to the 2019-2020 campaign has seen Lanark United reach the Sectional League Cup knockout phase and win their opening league game.

United thumped Lesmahagow 3-0 at home last Wednesday night to top the League Cup’s Group 16 and book a home second round tie against Championship side Shotts next Monday, August 12, KO 6.45pm.

United kit man Craig Martin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “We drew 1-1 at Shotts in a pre-season friendly when ex-Shotts player Shug Kerr scored for us.

“So we have no fears about playing them again.”

And, thanks to Sean Lindsay’s penalty goal, Lanark followed up that cup tie win with a 1-0 home success over league favourites Ardrossan Winto Rovers in the McBookie.com League One curtain raiser on Saturday.

“It was a great start,” Craig said. “Ardrossan were favourites to win the league as they’d spent the most money.

“They are a strong team, an old fashioned junior side who will take a lot of points off of teams.”

