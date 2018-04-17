Strang and Kearney goals give Lanark United win at Dunipace

On a heavy pitch, second half goals by Callum Strang and Ronan Kearney gave Lanark United a 2-0 McBookie.com Central Division 2 success at Dunipace on Saturday.

The visitors’ Dan McHugh got an early shot on target but keeper Robertson saved.

Dunipace were causing Lanark a bit of bother on the break and from one of these McLaughlin was through on goal but Gareth Hallford brought off a good save to keep the scores level.

Schoneville then picked up on a slack pass in the home defence in 25 minutes but his effort went wide.

Chris McLennan, impressive in the Lanark midfield, set O’Donnell wide on the right and his cross found the head of Ronan Kearney. His effort was touched into the net by Kyle Gillespie but correctly he was adjudged to have been offside.

On 35 minutes Dunipace broke on goal and it took a last ditch challenge from Shaun Gallagher to cut out the danger.

Kearney was then set free on goal but despite being one on one his shot was saved with him only managing to put the loose ball into the side netting.

Lanark pressed in the second half, with a free-kick from McLennan finding Cammy Lawson in the home box but his effort was scrambled away for a corner.

Lanark were now being well served in midfield by O’Donnell and the impressive Strang who had replaced the injured Gillespie at half-time and it was O’Donnell who set up a chance for first Kearney – a weak header went wide – then Schoneville, but another save denied him.

The breakthrough finally came in the 71st minute when Lanark won a corner which was fired to the back post where Lawson played it back and young Strang blasted the ball into the net.

Lanark’s Jordan Callan was then brought down on the edge of the area. Lawson took the resultant free-kick but his low shot went just wide.

The points were wrapped up in the 81st minute and again Strang was involved when his perfectly weighted ball to Kearney allowed the striker to round the keeper before firing home from a tight angle for 2-0.

Lanark created more chances before the end of the match, for Kearney – who saw his effort saved – then Schoneville, who saw a couple of shots go just wide.

Lanark, ninth in the table with two matches remaining, visit Newmains in the league this Saturday, April 21, kick-off 2pm.