Sports fan Aileen Campbell gets top role within Scottish Women's Football

Aileen Campbell has landed executive role with Scottish Women's Football

Campbell – who represented the Scottish Parliament’s Clydesdale constituency for a decade before standing down last month to spend more time with her family – is a big sports fan who over the years has been a regular attendee at the annual Clydesdale Sports Council Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be announced as the new Chief Executive Officer.

"I’ve always been passionate about girls’ and women’s sport and I love football, so this is a perfect opportunity for me to continue to make a positive impact across Scotland.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started and working with the various stakeholders across the game.

"This is an extremely exciting time for girls’ and women’s football in Scotland as we witness and prepare for the return of competitive football at all levels.

"All the while media coverage is continuing to grow season after season and I can’t wait to play my part in helping ensure development within the game continues apace.”

Campbell previously served as the Minister for Public Health and Sport between 2016 and 2018 and most recently was the Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Local Government from 2018 to 2021.

Throughout her time as an MSP she was a champion for girls and women’s sport and joins SWF at an exciting time.

SWF Chair, Vivienne MacLaren, said: “We are delighted to confirm Aileen as our new CEO.

"During the recruitment process she was an outstanding candidate who demonstrated a clear understanding of our game and the wider picture of sport in Scotland.