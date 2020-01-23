Shettleston 1-2 Lanark United: United move back into promotion places

Lanark United moved back up into the promotion places after last Saturday’s fantastic 2-1 McBookie.com League One win at Shettleston, writes Craig Martin.

United inflicted a first league loss of the season on ’Ton to go above them into third place, with 38 points from 21 matches.

Away ‘keeper Gareth Hallford brought off a fine early save when a corner was headed goalward by Dempsey, before Josh Gracie’s shot at the other end was blocked.

On eight minutes, a free-kick from the Shettleston right found the head of Irvine and his powerful downward header looked goal bound. But, somehow, Hallford got a strong hand to the ball to turn it away for a corner.

Lanark hit back when Ian Watt set up Lewis Hill, whose shot was blocked.

Team-mate Shug Kerr then had an effort thwarted before Lanark did establish a 1-0 lead at half time.

Hallford’s long kick was flicked on by Kerr to Watt and he raced into the box before hitting a sublime effort that flew over the home ‘keeper to nestle in their net.

Hill and Kerr had efforts blocked in the second half before United won a 59th minute penalty when Kerr was brought down in the box.

The ever-reliable Hill stepped up coolly to fire the ball home and give the visitors a two-goal cushion.

Shettleston grabbed a goal back when indecision in the Lanark defence saw then spurn two chances to clear the ball before it squirmed to the back post and was fired home by McGrotty.

Lanark were then inexplicably denied a second penalty after Hill was brought down, before a brilliant solo run by the visitors’ Martin preceded him sending in a shot well saved by McLean.

The keeper then palmed away an O’Donnell free-kick before saving the rebound attempt from Cammy Lawson.

* Forth Wanderers lost 3-2 at Annbank United in Saturday’s League Two clash, despite goals by Billy Stevenson and Jay Burns.

Fixtures this Saturday (1.45pm kick-offs) are: League One – Bellshill v Carluke, Lanark v East Kilbride, Lesmahagow v Ardrossan. League Two – Forth v Saltcoats.