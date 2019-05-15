Saltcoats Victoria 1-6 Lesmahagow Juniors: Runners-up finish with easy win

McBookie.com League Two runners-up Lesmahagow Juniors finished their campaign with a comprehensive 6-1 victory at Saltcoats Victoria on Saturday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Kyle Weir’s strike had ’Gow 1-0 up at half-time before a second half Paul Woodlock hat-trick (one of which was a penalty) and further goals by Gary Nicholson and Matty Clarke had the visitors on easy street with Saltcoats only managing a lone goal of their own.

So Lesmahagow have ended the season on 72 points from their 28 league games, just two points behind champions Lanark United who ironically lost just their second league game this season in a 2-1 home reverse against Vale of Clyde on Saturday.

’Gow manager Robert Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “We have been unbeaten away from home in the league all season.

“It’s just wee slip ups at home that have cost us the title.

“Our recent home defeat by Forth Wanderers scuppered our chances of winning the league.

“But fair play to Lanark, they have been the most consistent team over the season.

“They deserved to win it and good luck to them.

’Gow are now gearing up for playing at the higher level of League One next season and are boosted by the fact that all of the current squad are under contract for another year.

Goalkeeper Sandy Thomson is the only certain departure from Lesmahagow this summer as he is going back to playing at amateur level.