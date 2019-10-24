Robert Irving: We'll need much improved performance to stay in Scottish Junior Cup

Lesmahagow Juniors boss Robert Irving thinks his team will need a massively improved performance to keep their Macron Scottish Junior Cup run going.

Lesmahagow – Clydesdale’s sole survivors in the tournament – host higher league St Roch’s in a third round encounter this Saturday, seven days on from ’Gow’s poor display in losing 2-1 at Carluke Rovers in McBookie.com League One.

Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “We will need a big improvement to beat St Roch’s. We were very disappointing against Carluke.

“It was our worst display of the season by a long shot.

“We had just come off two victories against Girvan and Greenock and I just think some of the boys thought that was going to happen again.

“It looked as if the attitude was wrong right from the start. When that happens you are up a gum tree.

“We took the lead through a soft penalty and after that it was terrible, horrible to watch.

“I said to the players afterwards that they got what they deserved – absolutely nothing.

“We were lucky to walk away with a 2-1 defeat.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve won four or five nil the week before, if your attitude is not right in the next game you won’t win.

“You have to be at it every game.”

Irving said he was frustrated that – despite losing six games this season – his side was just four points behind league leaders Shettleston.

But the Lesmahagow gaffer is heartened that this weekend’s cup opponents St Roch’s are currently bottom of the Championship after a poor start to their own league campaign.

Irving added: “Although it was disappointing last Saturday, whenever we have played good teams from a higher league in the past after underperforming in our previous game, we have always gone out and performed.

“We have watched St Roch’s. They have quality players in their team so we will need to be at our best.

“Gary Nicholson (who was sent off against Carluke) is suspended so someone else will come in for him. And Paul Woodlock is back in the frame.”