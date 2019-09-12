Robert Irving: Lesmahagow Juniors boss headache at FIVE players being away on stag do

Lesmahagow Juniors manager Robert Irving faces a selection crisis this Saturday as FIVE of his team are away on a stag do and will miss the vital home league game against fellow title contenders Bellshill Athletic.

Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “It’s a big game on Saturday but unfortunately I’ll be down to the bare bones because five guys will be away at the stag do.

“Other than the starting 11, we will only have a sub goalkeeper and my assistant Davie Jackson on the bench.

“But I will scrape a team together.”

Irving’s team won 1-0 at Ardrossan Winton Rovers last Saturday thanks to Scott Schoneville’s 47th minute strike after good build-up play involving Neil Schoneville (Scott’s uncle) and Jason Thomson.

The victory puts Lesmahagow into a promotion slot as they are sitting with 15 points from eight games in McBookie.com League One.

Saturday’s opponents Bellshill are second on the same number of points but with a better goal difference than Lesmahagow.

Meanwhile, Forth Wanderers are fourth in League Two with 15 points from eight games after losing 3-2 at home to Muirkirk last Saturday.

Forth – whose goals were scored by Daryl MacDonald and Dougie Falconer – were defeated by Muirkirk strikes via Jonny Rawlings, Peter Marshall and Gavin Hay two minutes into injury time.