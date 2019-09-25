Robert Irving: Lesmahagow Juniors boss blasts players for prioritising partying over football

Lesmahagow Juniors manager Robert Irving has blasted his stay away stars for prioritising partying in hotspots like Magaluf over playing football.

The League One side’s frustrated gaffer has been left short of options on several occasions due to ’Gow players going on stag weekends, with the most recent example seeing him without five stars for the 2-1 home defeat by Bellshill Athletic on September 14.

“I’m sick of players going away on stag dos and missing games,” ex-’Gow player Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette. “Some of these players live on another planet.

“We can’t get any momentum in our league season and we can’t work on things properly in training with so many boys away.

“We can’t cope with five boys being away at the one time. There is too much workload on the boys left.

“Back in the day, the stag do that I had was one Saturday night, so I played the game then went out later.

“These days the guys seem to go away for four or five days at a time. I’m annoyed, because these players just down tools and go anywhere they want.”

’Gow lost 1-0 at Shettleston on Saturday and are seventh in the table.