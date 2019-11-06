Port Glasgow 2-1 Carluke Rovers: Defeat for John Cumming Stadium men

Ten-man Carluke Rovers were defeated 2-1 in a bad tempered McBookie.com League one clash at Port Glasgow on Saturday, writes Stevie Kane.

The game boiled over on 19 minutes when Port Glasgow’s Barry McLaughlin, who had niggled the Carluke strikeforce from the start of the game, punched Ciaran Lafferty off the ball in the face when the referee was not looking.

In the resultant melee, with both sets of players involved, Lafferty sought retribution by retaliating with the same player. The referee had no option but to send off Lafferty and McLaughlin.

Rovers then went ahead from the penalty spot when Larkin netted after his initial effort had been saved. The spot kick was awarded for a foul on Van Nuil.

But Rovers conceded a second half equaliser when Daniel Bamford headed in a John Gallacher cross.

And the hosts won it when a speculative 25-yard shot from Fraser McLaughlin from caught out Carluke defence keeper Adam Brown who could only parry the ball into the net.

Rovers – ninth in the table with 21 points from 14 matches – host Royal Albert in a West of Scotland Cup first round tie this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.