Poor defending cost Forth Wanderers their place in Scottish Junior Cup

Forth Wanderers blew their Scottish Junior Cup hopes by losing 1-0 at Wishaw in a long awaited fourth round tie, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The match finally went ahead at Beltane Park on Saturday after three weather related postponements in previous weeks.

Wishaw prevailed to book a last 16 tie at Yoker.

“Knowing that we have missed out on a tie against another Division 1 team in the next round adds to our frustration,” Jamie said.

“Particularly when you know that we could have then had a match against Rob Roy for a place in the semi-finals. But it is the players who have lost this opportunity because they switched off for a second and lost a cheap goal.”

Dan Kindlan’s goal for Wishaw after 26 minutes was the difference between the sides, with his effort deflecting into the net off the unfortunate Gary McMullan.

“It was very poor defending from us at the goal,” McKenzie said.

“Two or three times we could have cut the ball out but we didn’t.”

This bad tempered tie saw the hosts reduced to 10 men just before half-time when Neil Schoneville was sent off for a two footed challenge on Warren Grenfell.

Chances were at a premium although the Wishaw keeper had a couple of good first half saves to keep his side ahead, while Wanderers custodian David Cherrie kept Forth in the game with some important saves in the second half.

It became 10-a-side when Forth’s Barry McGeechan also received his marching orders near the end of the game.

Forth gaffer McKenzie said that his side had missed top scorer Wullie McLaren, recently sold to Benburb.

“If Wullie had been there I think we’d have won,” he added.

“But the club decided he had to be sold for financial reasons.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s up to me to replace him.”