Penalty miss by Ian Watt as Lanark United lost unluckily

Lanark United crashed to a cruel 2-1 home defeat by Ashfield in Saturday’s League Two clash at Moor Park, writes Tam Anderson.

United almost completely dominated the first half but had to be satisfied with a draw at half-time.

Striker Ian Watt had a seventh minute penalty blocked by keeper John Mullen, who held Watt’s follow-up effort. The spot kick had been awarded after a foul on Hugh Kerr.

On 15 minutes Watt was in the clear and tried to lob the keeper who saved easily.

Kerr then saw his shot on 20 minutes blocked in front of goal before Mark Haddow headed a right wing corner over the bar.

Ashfield took the lead on 30 minutes in a rare attack when a right wing cross was headed back across goal for a tap-in by striker Graeme Hearton.

The equaliser for United came on 35 minutes when a Shaun Gallagher pass found Kerr at the edge of the box and his powerful left foot shot gave the keeper no chance as it sped into the roof of the net.

Into the second half and the visitors ‘keeper saved two good efforts from Kerr and Haddow before another shot by Kerr was diverted over the bar on 71 minutes.

But it was the visitors who found the net on 78 minutes when a low left wing cross was turned home by Hearton for an undeserved lead.

United’s bad luck continued until the last minute when a netbound header by Cammy Lawson was turned behind by the in-form Ashfield keeper.

Lanark: Meek, Gracie, Annetts, Gallagher, Lawson, O’Brien, McHugh, Haddow, Watt, Kerr, Lafferty.

United’s loss to Ashfield came three days after their 2-2 league draw at local rivals Lesmahagow Juniors.

An action packed match saw Lanark go ahead when Gallagher scored direct from a corner, before ’Gow went 2-1 up thanks to goals by John McStay and Paul Woodlock.

But United salvaged a point thanks to Ian Watt’s late strike.

Watt and ’Gow’s Scott Falconer were both red carded after full-time for what the referee saw as a wrestling match.

Country Carpets, of Hyndford Road, Lanark, have been drawn to get their name advertised on the United strips this season.