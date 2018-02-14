Paul Burns fired by Lanark United and replaced by ex-Carluke Rovers gaffer Colin Slater

The managerial merry go round in local junior football gathered further pace this week when Lanark United sacked Paul Burns and replaced him with former Carluke Rovers boss Colin Slater.

Burns (34) was axed by United on Tuesday night but was only out of football for a day as he took over as interim manager of Wishaw Juniors on Wednesday following the departure of John Brogan, who ironically is another ex-Moor Park gaffer.

Burns, who only took over the Lanark hotseat last September, told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “I was surprised by the sacking, that’s probably an understatement.

“It left a bitter taste.

“I don’t think it was down to results. We have only had two weekends of league football this year and have taken four points out of six.”

Burns was generally positive about how the United committee had handled his dismissal.

But he alleged that replacement Slater – who took Lanark training on Wednesday night – had been sounded out about the job by committee men before telling Burns he was fired.

“I’m positive that Lanark held talks with my replacement before telling me I was sacked,” Burns added.

“When I got that call on Tuesday night (which the Gazette understands was made by Lanark club president George Reid) I was told that my replacement would be getting told he was the new manager as soon as the phone was put down.”