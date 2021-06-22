'Offside' goal fury enrages Carluke Rovers gaffer Mark Weir and skipper Mark Cassidy in 4-1 defeat to Bellshill Athletic

Carluke Rovers attack the Bellshill Athletic goal on Thursday night (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

With just 22 seconds on the clock, a through ball by Bellshill’s Drew Lindsay was converted by Murray Loudon, but Weir was adamant the goal should not have stood.

“The decision wasn’t even close,” Weir told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette. “He was miles offside.

"But that’s what happens when you don’t have linesmen in these friendly games.

"The decision led to my captain Mark Cassidy getting booked for ranting and raving at the referee and then into the second half he made a challenge and got sent off.

“I spoke to the referee as well and got myself a card because of it. It’s just frustration. I was so angry, especially when it was so early in the game as well.

"It was poor refereeing. I don’t like to blame referees but it was an uphill struggle right into the start of the game.

After a slow start by Carluke which saw them go two goals down, they picked up their game and netted just before half-time through Steven Frame.

But Cassidy’s 50th minute dismissal made it an uphill struggle with ’Hill scoring two further goals through Hungarian to seal top spot with a game to spare in the inaugural Breathing Space Cup.

So it was a triumph for ex-Carluke gaffer Derek Wilson – now in charge at Bellshill – and half a dozen of his players who also used to be on Rovers’ books.

"Up until Mark got sent off I felt we were just as good as Bellshill,” Weir said.

“But not taking away from Bellshill, some of my old players and my old management, they are a good side, a big strong side and I think they’ll do well next season and I wish those guys all the best.

"Murray Loudon is a cracking wee player. He caused us big problems with his size and his pace up top.”

Rovers, who have signed defender Tayler Andrew Jessimer and creative midfielder Marc Smith, end their Breathing Space Cup campaign against Lesmahagow Juniors at Dalziel Park this Saturday.