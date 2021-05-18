New goalkeeper arrival means Forth Wanderers have 18 players signed for new season already

Forth Wanderers manager Thomas Devine

“Stephen previously played with us two-and-a-half, three years ago,” Forth manager Thomas Devine told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette. "He was at St Cadoc’s last season. And he has played with Arthurlie and Giffnock North before.

"He is a very good shot stopper, good hands and a good communicator.

“He’s coming in to work with our other goalkeeper Craig Murdoch so there is a bit of competition.