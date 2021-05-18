New goalkeeper arrival means Forth Wanderers have 18 players signed for new season already
Forth Wanderers have snapped up goalkeeper Stephen McPhee, to add to the 17 squad men from last season who have already committed for the 2021-22 campaign.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 9:38 am
“Stephen previously played with us two-and-a-half, three years ago,” Forth manager Thomas Devine told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette. "He was at St Cadoc’s last season. And he has played with Arthurlie and Giffnock North before.
"He is a very good shot stopper, good hands and a good communicator.
“He’s coming in to work with our other goalkeeper Craig Murdoch so there is a bit of competition.
"Craig’s quite a young guy so having a guy who’s been about the semi-pro scene for a couple of years will support Craig’s development.”