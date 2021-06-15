Neil Schoneville interview: Lesmahagow Juniors were down to bare bones for defeat at Bellshill Athletic says boss

'Gow boss Neil Schoneville's team lost at Bellshill (Pic by David Grimason)

“On the second half performance Bellshill deserved to win,” Schoneville said.

"But first half we were good, we were in it, we had chances. Second half we kind of died a death.

"We were down to the bare bones, with six guys out in total. We had one available striker and only three substitutes. My coach Nicky Patterson was a sub.”