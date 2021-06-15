Neil Schoneville interview: Lesmahagow Juniors were down to bare bones for defeat at Bellshill Athletic says boss
Lesmahagow Juniors boss Neil Schoneville has revealed his team was decimated by injuries and unavailability for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Bellshill Athletic at Alliance Park in the Breathing Space Cup.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 2:28 pm
“On the second half performance Bellshill deserved to win,” Schoneville said.
"But first half we were good, we were in it, we had chances. Second half we kind of died a death.
"We were down to the bare bones, with six guys out in total. We had one available striker and only three substitutes. My coach Nicky Patterson was a sub.”
As Craighead Park is under repair, ’Gow’s ‘home’ Breathing Space Cup tie against Newmains this Saturday will be played at Dalziel Park.