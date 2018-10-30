Missed penalty as Lanark United draw 1-1 at Wishaw in Scottish Junior Cup

Lanark United drew 1-1 with Wishaw at The Beltane on Saturday in the third round of this season’s Macron Scottish Junior Cup, writes United match secretary Tam Anderson.

Lanark were the first to threaten and Ian Watt had two great attempts in the first 10 minutes.

The first chance flew just wide of the keeper’s left hand post and the second went inches over the bar.

But United opened the scoring on 18 minutes when a left wing corner by Peter O’Donnell broke in front of Lewis Hill and he quickly drove the ball into the net.

Lanark were well on top and a Stuart Annetts shot hit the side netting after he was put through by Danny McHugh.

Wishaw were rarely seen in attack in a one-sided first half dominated by United.

Two minutes into the second half Lanark were awarded a penalty for a foul on Hill inside the box.

He took the spot kick which was saved by keeper Jordan Brown diving to his left.

This seemed to lift Wishaw and after a good spell of pressure Justin Watson equalised on 54 minutes with a low shot which beat keeper Gareth Hallford at his right hand post.

Both teams tried hard for a winner during an even half and it looked as if United had made the breakthrough on 88 minutes.

Ian Watt broke clear and sent the ball soaring over the advancing keeper towards the empty goal but incredibly the ball took a high bounce in front of goal and went up to hit the bar before being cleared.

This was the last chance in the game and the players will have it all to do again in the replay at Lanark this Saturday, kick-off 1.45pm.

Lanark United: Hallford, Gracie, Stark, Haddow, Lawson, O’Donnell, McHugh, Annetts, Watt, Hill, Lafferty. Subs: Martin, Strang, Anderson, Callan, Meek.

United’s rematch against Wishaw is one of four third round replays taking place this weekend.