Milton United star Cavan Burns set for U.S scholarship

Having nearly seen his footballing career ended aged just 14, footballer Cavan Burns is now set for a four year scholarship in America.

The youngster has signed a deal with American University Concordia, which will see him play and study in the United States for four years.

Cavan has been on an eventful journey in his short footballing career, including sustaining a serious eye injury which means he now has to wear special sports goggles to protect his eye.

He received a knock while at training with Broomhill SC meaning he had to have treatment for Hyphema. This was serious enough to have caused blindness and nearly ended his footballing career at 14 years old.

Instead, Cavan found strength to overcome the injury with the help of doctors. After three months, Cavan became captain with SYFA Scotland and represented his squad in Valencia.

He joined Giffnock FC but, with a dip in confidence, he was close to giving up the game he loves. This is when coach Kenny Neil spoke with his mother Clare Burns and suggested he joined Milton Rovers YFC under 19s in August 2018. At Milton Cavan regained his confidence and passion for the sport he loves.

Cavan said: “After a tough season at Giffnock, Milton Rovers asked me to join and the coaches and boys have been fantastic.

“It has given me a platform to gain my scholarship and, before I leave, I’d like to put something back into the club.”