Milton Rovers: New floodlights herald bright dawn

After the recent success of their 2003 and 2004 teams winning their respective leagues, there is yet more bright news for Milton Rovers YFC, writes Craig Goldthorp.

For work has started on digging the foundations for the Carluke club’s new floodlights at their Burn Road base.

Milton Rovers press officer Amanda Stewart told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Once the foundations are dug we can put the new lights in.

“They should be ready for the start of the new season.

“That will be a big boost for the club because at the moment we’re having to use big generators which aren’t cost effective or sound effective for the Burn Road residents.

“The new lights will be more effective as they will be permanent rather than the ones we have just now which are generators that are wheeled in.

“These new ones will be there forever.

“It will look better, sound better and there will be more floodlights for the kids.

“The 2003s and 2004s have both won their leagues and all the kids here are doing really well.”

Carluke Milton Rovers YFC has given opportunities to play football for boys and girls since 1991.

The club has grown from just two teams to 13 active age groups with a new 2014 team set to form in the near future.

Milton Rovers has attained the SYFA quality mark at community gold level and also achieved the Queens award for voluntary service for the work it has done over the years.

The club’s teams, aged from five to under-19s, are registered in competitive leagues with players playing throughout central Scotland, Lanarkshire and Glasgow leagues.

Club chairman Billy Stewart said: “The installation of the new permanent floodlights will be a major asset to the club allowing players to train safely summer and winter.

“Together with the new 20-year lease which is now in place the lights represent a stable future for this successful football club.”