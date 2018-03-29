Milton Rovers 2008s footballers net Futsal final honours

Milton Rovers 2008s battled to a well earned 6-2 victory over St Cadocs 2008s from East Renfrewshire in the Joga Futsal Winter League Cup final on March 18.

The Carluke side – winners of their opening 10 league games of the season before the final – took the lead through Callan Stewart before Christopher Mackay equalised.

In the second half both teams were vying for the trophy, but with super saves from Milton’s Ewan Ferguson and goals from Jack Dingwall (hat-trick), Scott Boyle and Joshua Buchanan, Milton racked up the win despite a second St Cadocs goal by Mackay.

The prestigious trophy is now taking pride of place in the Milton clubhouse at Burn Road.

Milton coach Euan Boyle said: “Being involved in the Futsal Winter league this year has been great for our kids to be able to still play a game every week, especially with the amount of snow we have had this winter.

“Special thanks to the parents who ventured out to the Alistair McCoist Complex in East Kilbride on the days when the snow was at its worst and some had to help dig people out of the car park!

“Futsal has been important for the kids to be able to continue to improve their skills, speed, fitness and overall confidence. We are proud to watch them develop and learn every week which can only benefit them individually and as a team going forward.

“The kids have all really enjoyed their first Futsal experience and it definitely won’t be their last. For us as coaches it’s great to see the kids coming off sweating and smiling after every training session and game, especially the final.”

Pictured in the winning Milton squad are, back row: Jack Dingwall, Joshua Buchanan, Jamie Spence, Scott Boyle, Ewan Ferguson; front row: Callan Stewart, Paul Bryce, Robbie Leghorn, Matthew Morton.

A Joga Futsal spokesman said: “A massive well done to Milton Rovers 2008s.

“The final was a fantastic spectacle for everyone involved and I’m sure all at Milton Rovers would join in and say they’re congratulations to St Cadocs too for being part of such a wonderful match.”

Futsal is a version of five-a-side football played on a hard court.