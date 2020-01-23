Maryhill 2-3 Lesmahagow Juniors: Lesmahagow up to second place

Lesmahagow Juniors are up to second place in McBookie.com League One after prevailing 3-2 at Maryhill on Saturday.

Maryhill took a first half lead before Ryan Innes levelled for ’Gow before half-time when heading home a Scott Schoneville cross.

The visitors went 2-1 up in the second half when Innes scored his second from a Paul Woodlock corner.

And it was 3-1 just two minutes later when Kris Jarvie nodded in a Schoneville cross.

Maryhill pulled one back with just two minutes remaining but ’Gow held on.

’Gow manager Robert Irving said: “That’s three wins out of three. The boys have done really well.

“I would say there are five teams in the promotion shake-up. It’s going to be a tough end to the season for all the teams that are up there.”