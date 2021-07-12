Mark Weir delighted as Carluke Rovers warm up for new league campaign by hitting Mid Annandale for six in friendly

Steven Frame was a four-goal hero for Carluke Rovers at Mid Annandale (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

Steven Frame was Rovers’ hero with four goals and Marc Smith and James Frame also netted as the visitors geared up in style for their league opener at Gartcairn on Wednesday, July 17, KO 7.30pm.

“I was delighted with the performance from the full squad that was down,” Weir told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"The guys that came on were also superb. I couldn’t have been any happier.

"We took our chances. We’d been creating a lot of chances in the previous games that we’d been playing but on Saturday everything went for us.

"Chances were turning into goals for a change.

"They all did exactly what was asked. And for Steven Frame to score four goals, that’s what I’ve been asking him to do.

"He’s been doing well for me but I said I needed more goals from him.

"So he hit me with four, I’m delighted.

"We could have scored a lot more, with Dylan Duddy missing a penalty as well.

"The win sets us up nicely for the league opener. There's no reason why we can’t go to Gartcairn – who are probably one of the favourites to win our league – and hopefully get a shock. I’ll be looking to finish in the top half of the table this season.”

Rovers, who have 17 signed players, have a friendly against Nithsdale at Sanquhar this Saturday.