Manager Thomas Devine delighted as Forth Wanderers dish out a Royal drubbing in cup
Forth Wanderers brushed aside Royal Albert 5-1 in their home Breathing Space Cup clash last Wednesday night.
Jamie Stewart’s double, plus further strikes by Johnny Branks, Conor McDonald and Alessandro Savarese gave Forth their first win of the pre-season mini league and pushed them up to third with one game remaining.
“It was a good result,” said Forth boss Thomas Devine
"Royal Albert missed a very good chance after just two minutes and we were 3-0 up at half-time.
"They scored to make it 3-1 but then we scored another two.
"We have another four or five friendlies to play and then the league will start so we’ll just be playing Wednesday, Saturday right through until the end of August.”