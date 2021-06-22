Manager Thomas Devine delighted as Forth Wanderers dish out a Royal drubbing in cup

Forth Wanderers boss Thomas Devine

Jamie Stewart’s double, plus further strikes by Johnny Branks, Conor McDonald and Alessandro Savarese gave Forth their first win of the pre-season mini league and pushed them up to third with one game remaining.

“It was a good result,” said Forth boss Thomas Devine

"Royal Albert missed a very good chance after just two minutes and we were 3-0 up at half-time.

"They scored to make it 3-1 but then we scored another two.