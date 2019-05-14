Lucy O'Hara charity match in Symington this Saturday, May 18

Symington Park is the venue this Saturday, May 18 for a charity match in memory of local baby Lucy O’Hara who died just two days old last June, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Two teams made up of Symington Tinto AFC squad players - including Lucy’s dad Fraser (27) and her uncle Craig Darby - will battle it out with all proceeds going to 4Louis, a charity which supplies memory boxes to parents whose babies have died.

“Lucy’s death was absolutely horrific for the whole family,” her gran Emma Darby (43) told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“She was born 11 weeks early via emergency C Section with a lot of complications.

“My daughter Lynsey (26) felt that Lucy hadn’t moved about much during the pregnancy but nothing showed up during the scans which indicated any problems.

“Lucy was in the neo natal unit at Wishaw General Hospital for a couple of days and they were brilliant with her.

“They gave her great care and provided fantastic support to Lynsey, Fraser and their son Mason.”

The upcoming football match - which kicks off at 1.30pm - isn’t the only activity on the day as fund-raising attractions including abouncy castle, food stalls, tombola, 50/50 raffles and charity bucket collections will run from 1pm to 4pm.

“It has been extremely difficult for the parents, Mason and all other relatives to cope with Lucy’s death,” Emma added. “But I couldn’t be prouder of the way they have dealt with it.”