A fantastic £1050 was raised at Saturday’s Lucy O’Hara charity match, held at Symington Park, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Lucy died just two days old last June but the marvellous four-figure sum has been raised in her memory.

Two teams made up of Symington Tinto AFC squad players - including Lucy’s dad Fraser (27) and her uncle Craig Darby - battled it out with all proceeds going to 4Louis, a charity which supplies memory boxes to parents whose babies have died.