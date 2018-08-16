Lesmahagow win penalty shootout at Shotts to reach quarter-finals of Sectional League Cup

Lesmahagow Juniors overcame the disappointment of conceding an equaliser four minutes into injury time to reach the Sectional League Cup quarter-finals in sensational style last night (Wednesday).

Goals by Ryan Innes and Kyle Weir (penalty) saw League Two 'Gow draw 2-2 at Shotts Bon Accord - a team plying their trade one league higher - before the Craighead Park team dramatically won 6-5 in a penalty shootout decider.

"We played really well last night," Lesmahagow manager Robert Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"It was a sickener losing that equaliser in injury time.

"When you are winning 1-0 until the last kick of the ball and don't win it is always difficult.

"But we always had the safety net of the game going to penalties. Before the shootout I said to the boys taking them to make sure they got good, clean hits on the ball and got it on target.

"I told them that if the goalie saved it, that's what he is there for."

Although Weir's opening spot kick in the shootout was saved, 'Gow were successful with their next six attempts and prevailed when Shotts' seventh penalty rebounded back off the crossbar.

To show how much Lesmahagow have improved from last season, they were thumped 8-2 in a league game at Shotts in the 2017-2018 campaign.

"I know what these boys are capable of," Irving added.

"It is just them producing it on a regular basis.

"I have a lot of experienced players but I have young boys too. It just seemed to click last night.

"Considering we lost 8-2 at Shotts last year, it is not a bad turnaround. I have better players, it is as simple as that.

"We seem to be playing really well away from home. That is six points in the league and a cup win at Shotts."

'Gow now travel to East Kilbride Thistle for their quarter-final tie next Monday, August 20, kick-off 6.45pm.

Before that, they have a home league fixture against Vale of Clyde this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.