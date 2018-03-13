Lesmahagow stay in deep relegation danger after loss at leaders Rossvale

Despite a late revival, struggling Lesmahagow Juniors went down to a 4-2 McBookie.com Central Division 1 defeat at leaders Rossvale on Saturday.

As early as the 10th minute in a first half which the ’Vale totally dominated they should have gone ahead when Tobin in the Lesmahagow goal was lucky not to be sent off for handling the ball outside his box when he came sliding out to stop a ’Vale attack.

From the resulting free-kick Forbes curled the ball into the box only to see it bounce off the upright and go out of play.

Fernie was unlucky five minutes later when he was sent through one on one with the keeper but Tobin managed to put it out for a corner.

’Vale skipper Jamie Hunter was pushing more and more forward and after a great interplay between Fernie and McGonigle he was sent through on Tobin and managed to curl the ball past the keeper and into the back of the net to put Rossvale one up.

Another fine Rossvale move on the half hour saw McGonigle send Giffin through on Tobin to put ‘Vale further ahead.

Ten minutes later it was 3-0 when McGonigle found Hunter who then played in Fernie who picked out Giffin to score his second and the ’Vale’s third.

Lesmahagow had no answers and it was simply a matter of how many would the ’Vale would score as each attack was just ripping the ’Gow defence apart.

Rossvale went further ahead 10 minutes into the second half when McGonigle’s cross found Fernie at the back post to score his second and the ’Vale’s fourth with a fine header.

He then nearly got his hat-trick moments later when he hit the post and then had a penalty claim turned down.

On the hour mark Lesmahagow had their first main shot on goal and a couple of minutes later their new signing Mark Fitzpatrick headed in from a corner and the challenge was on.

Whilst Rossvale took their minds off the game, ’Gow came right back into it with a confidence they didn’t have in the first half.

They were now getting through and with six minutes to go McCole hit a strike from 20 yards which flew in at the back post and ’Gow were back in the game.

Rossvale sub Seaton was then unlucky not to score soon after coming on when he could only find the side netting.

But it was Lesmahagow who finished the stronger side but it was still a defeat which leaves the Craighead Park men second bottom, four points behind fourth bottom Blantyre Victoria having played two more matches.