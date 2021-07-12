Lesmahagow match called off due to Covid outbreak
Lesmahagow Juniors’ scheduled friendly at Upper Annandale last weekend was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within the home team’s ranks.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:45 pm
"We got word on Friday night that the game was off,” said ’Gow boss Neil Schoneville “It was very disruptive because we were hoping for momentum for when the league starts.”
’Gow’s Conference A season starts at home to Maybole this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.
"That will be very tough,” Schoneville said. “It’s always tough playing against the Ayrshire teams.
"We are hoping to aim for promotion by finishing in the top four. That’s our aim.
“Whoever wins the league goes up to the Premier and whoever finishes in the next three positions goes into the Championship.”