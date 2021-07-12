Lesmahagow match called off due to Covid outbreak

Lesmahagow boss Neil Schoneville (Pic by David Grimason)

"We got word on Friday night that the game was off,” said ’Gow boss Neil Schoneville “It was very disruptive because we were hoping for momentum for when the league starts.”

’Gow’s Conference A season starts at home to Maybole this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.

"That will be very tough,” Schoneville said. “It’s always tough playing against the Ayrshire teams.

"We are hoping to aim for promotion by finishing in the top four. That’s our aim.