Lesmahagow manager Robert Irving wants introduction of summer football for juniors

Lesmahagow Juniors manager Robert Irving has called for summer football to be introduced in the Scottish junior game.

A frozen Craighead Park led to the postponement of ’Gow’s home Central Division 1 clash against St Roch’s on Saturday, one of 22 junior league and cup ties called off that day.

“We have only played six league games since August due to the high number of postponements already this season,” said Robert.

“This will leave us with a lot of extra matches to play in the second half of the season. So I think it’s definitely time for summer football to be brought in.

“A lot of the old arguments against it no longer apply.”

’Gow boss Irving said that previous concerns about introducing summer soccer – like it interfering with players’ holidays or clashing with Scotland playing at a major tournament – were now obsolete.

“These days players are going away on holiday at all times of the year,” he added.

“One of mine has just returned from a holiday and another is going away in the New Year.

“So it’s nonsense to say that people specifically need the summer time to go away somewhere.

“And the argument about not having a summer junior football card as Scotland could be playing at a World Cup or European Championship is blown out of the water as these days we never qualify anyway.”

Robert also thinks summer football would be a great innovation for supporters.

“If you are a true junior football fan then you will come and watch games on a nice summer night rather than sit in the house,” he added.

’Gow have no fixture this weekend.